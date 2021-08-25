Brainstem implant gives Louisiana teacher her hearing back

In a 14-hour brain surgery, a team of LSU Health surgeons gave Jessica an auditory brainstem implant.

NEW ORLEANS — Tonight, a former Prairieville teacher is looking forward to one day getting back into the classroom.

That's because through advanced brain technology, doctors in New Orleans gave her back the gift of sound.

She is one of the first in Louisiana to have the procedure.

Hearing the sound of running water was life-changing for Jessica Jackson. Her mom was there when it happened.

“She's Uh, ‘Is there water?’ ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, there's water.’ I left water on, but I did not even hear the water because I was so engaged with her,” Jessica’s mother, Karen Jackson Stewart remembers with overwhelming excitement.

For two-and-a-half years, Jessica has lived in complete silence.

“I know she couldn't hear water as I hear it, but the awareness that my baby could hear water running, was just amazing,” Stewart said.

Jessica and her two sisters, Leah and Lauren, have a hereditary condition called NF2. Their late father had it as well. Benign tumors grow fast in the brain, destroying the hearing and balance nerves on both sides. In a 14-hour brain surgery, a team of LSU Health surgeons from the Culicchia Neurological Center gave Jessica an auditory brainstem implant. Today the audiologist tested the device.

As it beeps in her ear, Jessica, 32, responds, “Yes, yes.”

“It was phenomenal. It feels so good to be able to give someone back sound,” Clinical Audiologist Brittany Thomas said.

Jessica lost her hearing just as she was beginning a career she adored, teaching school children. Mom Karen worried depression would set in and suggested a master's degree. Now Jessica has a new purpose in life, studying to one day educate deaf children. But for now, she's the student, relearning what we all do in infancy, the meaning and interpretation of each new sound.

“I can't really make out what you're saying to me, but I know you're talking,” Jessica said during our conversation.

For now, she says our voices sound like Charlie Brown's teacher in the Peanuts shows, where a muted trumpet is used to represent her voice.

“She's a superstar because she's detecting in the normal range, so I actually anticipate her understanding of speech and communication to improve significantly,” explained Dr. Moises Arriaga, and LSUHSC Neurotologist who works at the Culicchia Neurological Center.

Jessica misses the calming sound of rain, her God son's voice. She misses her mom's voice too. But now that she’s no longer locked in a world of complete silence, she's gaining her life and independence back.