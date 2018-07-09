Bullying isn't just kids being kids — and a new study has found that Louisiana has the biggest problem with bullying in the United States, leading to the highest attempted suicide rate in the country.

A WalletHub survey examined a number of different factors to rank each state on its bullying problems, including the percentage of high school students who were bullied either online or on school property, the percentage of students who missed school out of a fear of bullying, and even the percentage of students who have attempted suicide.

The study found that Louisiana

Has the highest percentage of high school students who have attempted suicide

Has the highest percentage of high school students bullied online

Has one of the highest percentage of students getting into physical fights — it's tied for first with the District of Columbia and Maryland.

Has one of the highest percentages of students missing school due to fear of bullying — it's tied for second with Alaska

Has the fifth highest percentage of high school students bullied on school property

Bullying can have effects past the teenage years, as well. The Association for Psychological Science recently wrote that those who are bullies, victims or both are more likely to experience poverty, academic failure and loss of job.

You can read the full study at https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-states-at-controlling-bullying/9920/.

