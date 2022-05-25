Children may have questions about Uvalde school shooting

Seeing footage of the school shootings in Texas brings up the harsh reality for children in New Orleans, many who live with violence on a regular basis.

NEW ORLEANS — Children are also feeling strong emotions after Tuesday's school shooting, especially since some live with the fear of violence in their neighborhoods every day.

So it's important for those children to get mental health treatment.

“What we’re seeing is that for many kids, who may have had some mild symptoms of post-traumatic stress, or anxiety, and then hearing about other tragedies, can actually make those symptoms a lot worse,” said child psychologist Dr. Julie Kaplow, Executive Director of the Trauma and Grief Center at Children’s Hospital New Orleans. She is also a professor of psychiatry at the Tulane School of Medicine.



Dr. Kaplow says this latest incident can cause children to re-experience their trauma, like it's happening to them, cause nightmares, and be over alert and jumpy.

In young trauma victims, doctors are seeing more clinginess, separation anxiety, temper tantrums, irritability, excessive crying, trouble eating, sleeping, and behavior regression.



In teens there’s more:

Social withdrawal

Depression

Risk taking

Substance abuse

Reckless driving

Self harm

Suicide



Add that to the loss of loved ones killed by violence or taken by COVID.

“Some kids even lose hope in the future or their aspirations for the futures.

So feeling like what's the point in me trying anymore without this person here?”



She says loss of a loved one is the strongest predictor of poor school outcomes. It’s beyond any adversity.



So what can be done? The Trauma and Grief Center at Children's Hospital treats young people seven and older, free. It can even be done virtually. Therapy, when started early, is proven to prevent problems.



“We know that without treatment, that can lead to a lot of adverse outcomes including violent behavior. That can also include the intergenerational transmission of trauma where it gets passed down to the next generation. It can include relationship problems, school dropout,” she said.



On the Texas school shootings, if you don't talk about it, they will think it's taboo to discuss, but don't make the mistake of giving too much information. That overwhelms children and teens.





Dr. Kaplow said you should ask your child if they have any questions for you about recent events.

“So allowing them to really guide what do they want to know, and you're giving them simple factual information sort of on a need to know basis.”



And Dr. Kaplow echoes what other mental health experts have said for years.



“Doing risk screenings and assessments very early in schools to better identify those kids who may really be struggling.”



It's not enough just to do a physical exam and leave out a mental one.

The doctor also says it's important for parents to get help for their own stress and anxiety, because that affects children as well.

It's also important stay on your regular routine.

Resources for families: https://www.chnola.org/blog/2022/may/resources-for-families-following-the-tragedy-in-/