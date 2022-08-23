CommCare Corp to aquire Notre Dame Health system, St. Anthony's Gardens

The Archdiocese says that CommCare has agreed to keep the system's Catholic identity and traditions, including having Mass service at each of the places.

NEW ORLEANS — The Archdiocese of New Orleans has reached an agreement with CommCare Corporation to have the company that specializes in skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers in the state acquire the Notre Dame Health System and St. Anthony's Gardens in Covington.

The Notre Dame Health System has provided a spectrum of healthcare services that include independet care, assisted living, nursing and rehabilitation, memory care and home health and hospice care.

St. Anthony's Gardens is a senior living community with both independent living and assisted living apartments on the northshore.

“When Archbishop Hannan founded Chateau de Notre Dame, the church was filling a void that existed in health care in the region, a void that no longer exists,” said Notre Dame Health System CEO Deacon Jeff Tully. “Today, we find ourselves facing significant challenges as health care management has become more specialized and costly, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and rising insurance costs.”

