NEW ORLEANS — A baby in East Baton Rouge Parish died from the new coronavirus the day after being born, The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

According to the newspaper, the parish coroner said the 1-day-old girl died on Monday after being born Sunday. Her mother had been admitted the hospital last week with coronavirus symptoms.

The coroner's office investigated the death and deemed it was due to COVID-19, The Advocate says.

Officials did not provide the condition of the mother, who remains in the hospital.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 656 coronavirus cases and 22 deaths in East Baton Rouge Parish as of Monday morning. It's the third most cases in the state after Jefferson and Orleans parishes.

As of Monday morning, there were nearly 500 people dead and 1,800 hospitalized across Louisiana since the first reported case of COVID-19 in New Orleans on March 9.

Governor John Bel Edwards now warns the state is projected to run out of ventilators by Thursday and ICU beds by Friday. The state has received around 550 ventilators from the national stockpile and private vendors.

Tools

MORE: Drive-thru coronavirus test locations in Southeast Louisiana

MORE: Louisiana Coronavirus Outbreak Interactive Map

MORE: COVID-19 Timeline: See how fast things have changed in Louisiana

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.