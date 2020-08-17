1 in 4 Louisiana students lacks internet for remote learning

State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley says the state is in a better position than it was months ago, but still has a long way to go.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A new report estimates that about one in four Louisiana students lacks the internet access needed to take the virtual classes at school.

The Advocate reports that new findings released last week for the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education show that 86% of Louisiana school districts are starting the school year with a combination of virtual and in-person classes.

However, the same report found that about 25% of students lack internet access crucial for remote learning. In addition, 42% of households go without high-speed internet access, called broadband, that allows multiple users in a home to do virtual learning.

