Food insecurity a growing pandemic concern ahead of Thanksgiving

“We’re seeing a lot of people that are new to hunger. They’ve never been in this situation before. And they don’t know what to do,” said Chomsky-Adelson.

NEW ORLEANS — Many of us will sit at our dining room tables for a feast this Thanksgiving, but a growing number of Louisianans don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

Food insecurity has become a major side effect of the pandemic.

Wednesday night in St. Roch, a line of cars wrapped around the block, waiting for a box of groceries – no questions asked.

The line of cars wrapped around the block in St. Roch Thanksgiving eve.

All of them – waiting for a box of groceries – no questions asked.

“So when you come to us, we’re not going to ask for ID, we’re not going to ask for paperwork. Just tell us how many people you’re trying to feed and you’re good,” said Erica Chomsky-Adelson, the Executive Director of Culture Aid NOLA.

Culture Aid NOLA does this twice a week. The organization was founded out of necessity when the pandemic began. Food insecurity has spiked in tandem with unemployment and a struggling economy.

And days without power last month left many with empty refrigerators.

Now, Culture Aid feeds up to three-thousand people every week.

“We’re seeing a lot of people that are new to hunger. They’ve never been in this situation before. And they don’t know what to do,” said Chomsky-Adelson.

“This is a holiday of blessings and of gratitude. And all of that community feeling. And it’s such an honor to be able to serve people tonight, specifically.”

While there are typically many food drives and distributions during the holiday season, the need is year-round, and it’s growing.

Louisiana has one of the highest rates of food insecurity in the country.

Feeding Louisiana reports that 20 percent of households with children don’t have enough food to eat. 15 percent of all households face hunger challenges.

Second Harvest Food Bank has helped more than 400-thousand people this year – double the number at this time last year.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.