10 AM: Jefferson Parish gives COVID update after 900 weekend cases reported

The parish has a 7.6% positivity rate, slightly lower than the state's 8.7%. About 47% of Jefferson Parish's population has been vaccinated as of Monday.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish officials will address a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the parish at a press conference Tuesday morning.

Announcements by Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng will begin at 10 a.m. WWL-TV will livestream it so you can follow along here or on Facebook.

The parish saw more than 900 new cases of COVID over the weekend, echoing a statewide trend that many Louisiana health experts say is an alarming start to the pandemic's fourth wave. Parish officials said that came out to about a 15% positivity rate for tests conducted since Friday.

The parish overall has a 7.6% positivity rate, slightly lower than the state's 8.7%. About 47% of Jefferson Parish's population has been vaccinated as of Monday. That's higher than most parishes in the state but still well below the 70-80% threshold for herd immunity that is the target of vaccination efforts.

Monday, more than 7,500 new cases of COVID-19 were reported statewide, encapsulating all cases reported over the weekend. Hospitalizations jumped by more than 200 over the same time period, with 1,221 hospitalized as of Monday.

Deaths have remained relatively low in recent days, but most experts caution that deaths lag behind other indicators such as hospitalization and case numbers.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell have both issued advisories urging people to wear masks again, but both have stopped short of reinstating a mask mandate.

Both have said that stricter restrictions could be on the table if the state's COVID numbers continue to get worse.

More Stories: