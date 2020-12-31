10 AM: Louisiana coronavirus, vaccine update from Gov. Edwards

WWL-TV will live-stream the news conference on WWLTV.com and on its Facebook Page when it begins.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to address the state’s coronavirus response and vaccine rollout on Thursday morning.

The governor’s news conference, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. from the state capitol, comes just one day after Louisiana reported the highest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

A tweet from the Louisiana Department of Health says 6,754 positive tests were reported since Tuesday. That's more than 50% above what the department gave as the previous record of 4,339 on Dec. 9.

Bars, breweries and adult entertainment venues in New Orleans closed indoor seating at 11 p.m. on Wednesday. A state health department spokesman says only three parishes meet state requirements for indoor seating at such businesses.

