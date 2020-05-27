100-year-old New Orleans man recovers from COVID-19

Months away from his 101 birthday, Knot’s toughness was really tested a month ago. His daughter Kimberly Soto thought she would lose him to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS — We have been hearing that COVID-19 hits the elderly especially hard, taking many of their lives, but a local man who lived during the flu pandemic that began in 1918, is recovered from this pandemic and doing well.

L.W. Farrington got the nickname ‘Knot’ because people said he was tough as a pine knot. The certified pipe welder came to New Orleans during World War II, later opening Knot’s Auto Service. He was ready to retire when the well-known Sheriff Harry Lee asked him to run his motor pool as fleet commander. Farrington said he'd give it several months.

That turned into 35 years, during which he built and raced fast cars. At 92, he finally retired.

"I set four records in my life, so I had the record there at 242 miles an hour average speed," Farrington said.

Months away from his 101 birthday, Knot’s toughness was really tested a month ago. His daughter Kimberly Soto thought she would lose him.

"All I knew is he was very sick, he was very weak and he needed attention immediately. I Would come home and tell my husband, after I had been there all day long, 'I’m afraid my Daddy might die,'" Soto said.

It was COVID-19.

"No energy. It felt bad, you know. No get up and go at all, and that wasn't like me at all. I knew there was something wrong," he said.

He never had to get on a ventilator. He never went to the hospital. A nurse hung an IV bag from his ceiling fan. As he felt better, they got him outdoors a lot, just as flu pandemic patients were treated when he was an infant.

And soon enough, he was back having a Seagram's VO at 5:00 p.m. happy hour, every day.

"I have recovered. I feel good, and I couldn't feel any better than I do right now," said Farrington.

And he must feel great. He just pressured washed his entire house, and got a new American flag and raised it on his flag pole despite having two broken ribs.

"But I was determined I was going to put that damn flag in," Farrington laughed. "They can’t believe I do what I do at my age and all, but it just comes natural when you do it, you know."

Now he can’t wait to pick his ripening tomatoes from his vegetable garden and watch fast cars on NASCAR race tracks. And now that Knot is “back in the saddle” as he puts it, he left us with a century’s worth of advice.

"And remember, if you want to be healthy and happy, work hard, tell the truth and pay your debts." Knot said. "And get along with others as well."

Knot says he’s been healthy and active his entire life. When he was tested for coronavirus antibodies, the test came back a very strong positive.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.