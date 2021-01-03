1,000 COVID vaccine appointments open up at Ochsner event

You do not need to be a past or existing patient of Ochsner to receive the vaccine at this event or any of Ochsner's vaccination sites.

NEW ORLEANS — Ochsner Health's drive-thru vaccination event at the Shrine on Airline has about 1,000 new appointments available for Wednesday, March 3.

You can make an appointment now using the MyOchsner website/app or by calling 844-888-2772.

Around 2,200 people total will recieve the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. About half of those will be patients returning for their second dose.

You do not need to be a past or existing patient of Ochsner to receive the vaccine at this event or any of Ochsner's vaccination sites.

Who can get a vaccine?

Anyone included under the current state vaccine guidelines, including but not limited to those who are:

65 and older

Healthcare workers

K-12 teachers, support staff and daycare personnel

Law enforcement and first responders

Pregnant persons

55 and older with at least one underlying medical condition as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

A full list of criteria can be found at https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/.

Vaccination sites are open to those without insurance regardless of their patient status at Ochsner.

What should I bring?

Photo ID and insurance cards are not required but will speed up the registration process if you bring them along. If you are a teacher or healthcare worker, please bring your employee ID.

How long do these appointments take?

Usually, patients are finished in about 25-45 minutes, including the 15-minute monitoring period following their vaccination.

To make the process as quick as possible, we encourage you to complete your registration online in advance following the instructions sent to you upon booking your appointment.

Are other dates and vaccine appointments available?

Ochsner continues to vaccinate community members across the state in our facilities and at community locations.

We encourage community members to continue checking availability as new appointments across our system become available each week.