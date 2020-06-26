11 am: Jefferson Parish to address rising coronavirus cases

Nearby Orleans Parish has also seen an uptick in cases, but not nearly as high as what Jefferson Parish tests are showing.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish officials are planning to discuss the parish's next steps in the fight against coronavirus, as Louisiana continues to hold in Phase 2 of reopening.

The conference, scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, is in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases within the Parish.

Ahead of Friday's statewide update at noon, the Louisiana Department of Health reported Jefferson Parish had 9,074 reported cases.

The parishes have had very different responses to the state's reopening. Jefferson has followed the state's guidelines for entering Phase 1 and Phase 2 of reopening the economy, which mandated how many people could be in businesses at any given time.

Orleans Parish - uniquely in Louisiana - chose to delay reopening at both stages until local data showed better results. Facemask are mandated for entering businesses and Mayor LaToya Cantrell has issued prohibitions on large public gatherings.

In Jefferson Parish, it’s a bit more relaxed. Face masks are strongly encouraged but not required. Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said concern has been growing about businesses that refuse to comply.