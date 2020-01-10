11 AM: New Orleans COVID-19 update, possible easing of restrictions

Mayor Cantrell said her priority is keeping the city safe while making progress on reopening New Orleans for business.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is expected to announce loosening coronavirus restrictions for Orleans Parish at an 11 a.m. news conference on Thursday. However, she strongly hinted that the city won't jump full force into the Phase 3 loosening of restrictions that the State of Louisiana has embraced for nearly three weeks now.

Cantrell is expected to expound on how the city will move to a multi-tiered Phase 3 reopening. She said the city wants to be more deliberate in its actions, wanting to businesses a timeline to measure when the further easing of restrictions will happen in the future.

Which restrictions will be loosened has not yet been announced. Many businesses and residents would like to see Orleans Parish join the rest of Louisiana in Phase 3 which would allow more people to dine-in at restaurants and the possible reopening of bars.

Cantrell said her priority is keeping the city safe while making progress on reopening New Orleans for business. The mayor and spokespeople for her office have said recent coronavirus data is encouraging.

“We are looking good,” Cantrell said, referencing a recent streak of no new reported coronavirus related deaths. She said she is confident and hopeful to continue to ease the city’s coronavirus restrictions.

The news conference comes just weeks after New Orleans allowed elementary school students to return to classrooms earlier this month.

