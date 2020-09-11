New Orleans will move to Phase 3.3 on Wednesday; Here's what that means

The move to Phase 3.3 allows for some indoor and outdoor capacity for bars and breweries as well as further increases to crowd gathering sizes.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the city will move to Phase 3.3 reopening starting Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The move to Phase 3.3 allows for some indoor and outdoor capacity for bars and breweries as well as further increases to crowd gathering sizes with proper social distancing.

Proper face masks, social distancing, and good hygiene will still be required in Phase 3.3.

New Orleans Phase 3.3 Restrictions:

Click here to visit the City of New Orleans’ website for specific rules for business and operations and guidelines for the business type.

Masks are required in public.

Masks are required when around anyone outside of your household. Masks are not required when engaged in outdoor personal exercise, athletic competition, or when actively eating or drinking.

Social Distancing Required

All activities allowed in Phase Three must include strict social distancing. Businesses, residents, and visitors should ensure 6 feet distance between groups of people who do not live together.

Gathering Sizes

Indoor social gatherings are limited to 100 people. Outdoor social gatherings are limited to 150 people. Masks and social distancing required.Gatherings not at a permitted special event venue must obtain a special event permit from the City.

Open Safely

All businesses and organizations in Orleans Parish must register with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal at opensafely.la.gov to receive sector-specific guidelines for reopening and a certificate of Acknowledgement of Registration, which must be posted at all entrances.

Live Entertainment and Special Events

Indoor live entertainment only allowed with a special event permit at certain venue types. Indoor live entertainment is not allowed at bars or breweries. Singing, karaoke, and wind-blown instruments are prohibited indoors. Outdoor live entertainment is only allowed with a special event permit. Special events and live entertainment permits should be submitted no less than 7 days before the planned event. These permits will be offered without fee if the venue hosting the event has already otherwise paid for the entitlement, including holding an active mayoralty permit.

Alcoholic Beverages

Alcohol sales at restaurants must be accompanied by food sales. Restaurants and event venues can serve alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. Restaurants, bars, and event venues can serve to-go alcohol between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. Packaged liquor sales in the French Quarter and CBD (Mississippi River, the center line of Esplanade Ave., the center line of Rampart St., and the center line of Common St.) limited to the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Allowed to Open at 75% Capacity

Beauty salons, barbershops, and nail salons

Libraries

Museums, zoos, aquariums

Office buildings and businesses

Restaurants

Shopping malls and retail stores

Tattoo, massage, and esthetician services

Allowed to Open with Additional Restrictions

Adult Live Performance Venues

Bars

Bars with AR-Conditional permit

Breweries

Casinos, racetracks, and video poker establishments

Community centers

Concert halls

Conference venues and meeting rooms

Event venues

Gyms and fitness centers

Houses of worship

Movie theaters

Outdoor live entertainment

Recreation spaces, sports complexes, parks and playgrounds

Swimming pools

Not Allowed in Phase Three (3.3)

Amusement parks

Fairs and festivals

Arcades

Indoor playground and play centers

Second lines and parades

Dance clubs

