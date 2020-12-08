11:30 AM: New Orleans Coronavirus Update

Tuesday, Orleans Parish reported 37 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases reported since the outbreak began to 10,805.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno is expected to do a deep dive into the city’s coronavirus data on Wednesday morning.

Avegno will be joined by mayor LaToya Cantrell for a news conference explaining the health department’s findings at 11:30 a.m. The event will be live-streamed on WWLTV.com and on the WWL-TV Facebook page.

Tuesday, Orleans Parish reported 37 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases reported since the outbreak began to 10,805.

New Orleans has not reported a new death in the last five days.

According to data from Louisiana’s Department of Health, the percent of new cases returning positive and hospitalizations in New Orleans’ region has steadily declined since late-July.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.