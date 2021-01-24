x
Coronavirus

13 Louisiana Walmarts and Sam's Clubs to provide COVID-19 vaccine

According to the CDC, anyone 65 and older, people aged 16-64-years-old with underlying medical conditions and essential workers are now eligible to receive the shot.

NEW ORLEANS — Walmart will be expanding their services to help with the state's ability to administer covid vaccines.

It's expected that an estimated 100 Walmarts and Sam's Clubs across more than half a dozen states, including Louisiana, will administer vaccines to those that are eligible.

The store locations in Louisiana include:

  • Minden
  • Natchitoches
  • Winnfield
  • Franklin
  • Jennings
  • New Iberia
  • Houma
  • Many
  • Chalmette
  • Winnsboro
  • Mansura
  • Port Allen
  • New Roads

On Friday Executive Vice President for Health & Wellness Dr. Cheryl Pegus, made a blog about Walmart's initiative and commitment to its customers and communities.

"As we always have, Walmart stands ready to serve our country, our customers and our associates. We appreciate the conversations we have had with both administrations and the ongoing conversations we are having with the new Biden administration. We look forward to the day we can activate our strengths to serve our communities and administer the vaccine," Executive Vice President for Health & Wellness Dr. Cheryl Pegus.
When Vaccines Roll Out in the U.S., Walmart Stands Ready to Serve
Jan. 22, 2021 By Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness
Corporate - US

For more information on the vaccine distribution such as store locations and scheduling a time, click here.

