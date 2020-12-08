x
Coronavirus

17 coronavirus cases linked to outbreaks at Louisiana schools

Last week, the state reported 4 cases related to schools at a single outbreak.
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana says there are now 17 cases of coronavirus related to K-12 school settings, more than a dozen more than reported last week.

Data from the Louisiana Department of Health shows that those cases are tracked to three different outbreaks across the state. Louisiana lists 20 other settings where outbreaks have been traced in non-congregate settings.

Last week, the state reported 4 cases related to schools at a single outbreak.

LDH data also shows another 151 cases are connected to four outbreaks at universities or colleges. There are 85 cases related to 24 different outbreaks at child daycares.

An outbreak is defined as two or more cases among unrelated individuals that have visited a location in a two week time period. The data did not specify where those outbreaks are.

Food processing, industrial settings and bars remain the top locations with the most cases or outbreaks.

