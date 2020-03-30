NEW ORLEANS — Two inmates and 11 staff members at the Orleans Justice Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report issued Monday by Independent Compliance Officer Darnley Hodge.

The report is an update from Friday.

According to the report, 11 employees from the sheriff’s office staff have tested positive – an increase of three since Friday. One tested negative and 19 others are awaiting results.

Nine inmates have been tested with two coming back positive and two negative. Five others are awaiting results. Of the two who were positive, one is in the hospital and the second is at the Temporary Detention Center.

The current inmate population is 780, while another 44 are at the Temporary center.

RELATED: What's the first thing you'll do when this is over?

RELATED: N.O. Community struggles to honor lives lost during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: 400,000 tablets of anti-malarial medication donated to Louisiana for coronavirus trials