2 Louisiana governor staffers test positive for coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two staffers in Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' office have tested positive for COVID-19.

Friday's announcement from Edwards' office says both are at home, in isolation, in accordance with state and federal health guidelines.

The news release gave no details on their condition but said both had been vaccinated and noted that “breakthrough” cases of vaccinated people “typically do not result in serious illness.”