2 Louisiana governor staffers test positive for coronavirus

Friday's announcement from Edwards' office says both are at home, in isolation, in accordance with state and federal health guidelines.
Credit: AP
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state's COVID-19 outbreak and vaccination efforts on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte

NEW ORLEANS — Two staffers in Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' office have tested positive for COVID-19.

The news release gave no details on their condition but said both had been vaccinated and noted that “breakthrough” cases of vaccinated people “typically do not result in serious illness.” 

The news came as coronavirus infections and hospitalizations in Louisiana continued to soar amid urgent calls from government officials and health care providers for people to get vaccinated.

