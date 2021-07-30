2 vaccinated staff on Louisiana governor's team test positive for COVID-19

The governor's office said both team members, who were vaccinated against the virus earlier this year, are now at home in isolation.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Two vaccinated members of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' team tested positive for COVID-19, the governor's office said on Friday. Edwards' team describing the outbreak as breakthrough cases.

The governor's office said both team members, who were vaccinated against the virus earlier this year, are now at home in isolation and following guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Louisiana Department of Health.

"While breakthrough cases such as these do happen, they typically do not result in serious illness," the governor's office said. "The Governor’s Office practices all CDC and LDH-recommended COVID mitigation measures, including indoor masking, quarantine and isolation, and COVID testing after exposure."