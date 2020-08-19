150 quarantined after 20 cases of coronavirus diagnosed at local Catholic schools

There are around 33,000 students in the Archdiocese school system, plus teachers and faculty.

NEW ORLEANS — Twenty cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed at Catholic schools in the New Orleans area, according to the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

Those diagnoses have resulted in around 150 students, faculty and staff being sent home to quarantine. For reference, there are around 33,000 students in the Archdiocese school system, plus teachers and faculty.

“There are no reports at this time of spread within school communities, which leads us to believe our safety and mitigation efforts of social distancing, mask-wearing, hand-washing, and regular thorough cleaning and sanitization of our campuses is working to prevent the spread of the virus,” a statement from the Archdiocese said.