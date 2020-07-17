2,000+ new COVID-19 cases reported for 4th day in a row in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Friday, July 17 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:
- Cases: 88,590 (+2,179)
- Deaths: 3,399 (+24)
- Patients in hospitals: 1413 (+12)
- Patients on ventilators: 161 (-1)
- Recoveries: 53,288 (reported Wednesday)
- Total tests performed: 1,043,940 (+19,803) (11% positive rate)
