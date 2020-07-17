x
coronavirus

2,000+ new COVID-19 cases reported for 4th day in a row in Louisiana

New cases continued to climb Friday, while deaths and hospitalizations remained relatively flat and patients on ventilators improved slightly.

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Friday, July 17 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:

  • Cases: 88,590 (+2,179) 
  • Deaths: 3,399 (+24)
  • Patients in hospitals: 1413 (+12) 
  • Patients on ventilators: 161 (-1)
  • Recoveries: 53,288 (reported Wednesday)
  • Total tests performed: 1,043,940 (+19,803) (11% positive rate)

