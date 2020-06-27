214 Jacksonville firefighters in self-quarantine; 14 test positive for COVID-19

Mayor Lenny Curry's office announced the quarantines, saying two firefighters tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — More than 200 Jacksonville firefighters are now in self-quarantine under contact guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after two Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department firefighters tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Mayor Lenny Curry announced the quarantines, saying JFRD Fire Chief Keith Powers briefed him about the 214 firefighters quarantining. As of Friday evening, 14 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Curry said.

"I’ve been closely monitoring the health and safety of our firefighters since Chief Powers first informed me earlier this week that two had tested positive for the coronavirus," Curry said in a statement sent to First Coast News. "Our ability to protect and serve the citizens of Jacksonville is reliant on keeping our first responders healthy. This means following CDC guidelines in the event they come in contact with anyone who tests positive for COVID-19.”

The mayor pointed out his emergency legislation passed by city council in April to allow recently retired firefighters to return to work to assist with the pandemic. Curry said the city is grateful to have that resource and that leaders are confident it will allow them to protect first responders and continue to provide services to all citizens.

The re-hires allow former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers and correctional officers as well as retired JFRD employees to work for the city without jeopardizing their retirement or pension plans.

Curry also referenced a recent directive issued by Powers outlining additional safety protocols. First Coast News is working to get our hands on that directive to learn what those protocols entail.