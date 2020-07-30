2:30 PM: Louisiana coronavirus update from Gov. John Bel Edwards

Louisiana reported an additional 1,708 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases reported to 114,481.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is set to give an update to the state’s coronavirus response Thursday as new cases of the virus have seemingly plateaued in recent days.

Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 2:30 p.m. A live stream of the governor’s comments will be available on WWLTV.com and on WWL-TV’s Facebook Page.

Louisiana reported an additional 1,708 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases reported to 114,481 since the outbreak was first detected in early March.

Thursday also marked the third straight day that COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have declined. As of Thursday, 1,524 people are hospitalized across the state with the virus, and 205 of those patients are using ventilators.

Despite the new cases and hospitalizations plateauing, if not beginning to decline, the state has seen a rising trend in new deaths. Louisiana reported an additional 42 deaths Thursday, bringing the total killed due to the virus to 1,708.

On average, 33 people have died each day in Louisiana over the last seven days.

