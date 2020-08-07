2:30 PM: Louisiana Coronavirus Update from Gov. John Bel Edwards

The news conference, which is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Louisiana’s State Capitol, will be broadcasted on WWL-TV and live streams online.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference on Wednesday to address the state’s latest response to the coronavirus disease.

Wednesday’s news conference, which is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Louisiana’s State Capitol, comes a little more than two weeks after Edwards said the state would not advance to Phase 3 of reopening. Edwards has previously said the state was trending “in the wrong direction” with newly reported COVID-19 cases.

Edwards later signed an order extending Phase 2 of reopening for another 28 days but said he would re-evaluate that extension in two weeks.

It is unlikely that the governor’s calculus has changed in that time as containment of the virus has deteriorated. In those two weeks, Louisiana has reported more than 18,000 new cases and 207 deaths from the virus. The number of coronavirus hospitalizations has also increased by 395, reversing a declining trend that began in mid-April.

As of Tuesday, Louisiana has reported 68,263 total cases and 3,211 deaths since the outbreak began in the state.

The news conference, which is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Louisiana’s State Capitol, will be broadcasted on WWL-TV and live streams online on WWLTV.com and on the station’s Facebook page.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.