2:30 PM: Louisiana coronavirus update from Gov. John Bel Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is set to update to give an update to the state’s coronavirus response on Tuesday afternoon.

The governor’s news conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the state capitol in Baton Rouge. Video from the conference will be broadcast on WWLTV.com and on the WWL-TV Facebook Page.

Edwards is expected to discuss President Donald Trump’s executive order that extended federal unemployment benefits. Trump’s executive order requires states to pay 25 percent of the $400 weekly payment, but questions remain on whether individual states can afford the cost. Some governors have already said the expense will be a challenge considering the state of their economies due to the virus.

The governor’s news conference comes one day after an error led to an incomplete report from the Louisiana Department of Health on Monday. The health department says that is why the state reported only 562 new cases of the virus significantly lower than reports in previous days.

