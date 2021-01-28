2:30 PM: Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine update from Gov. Edwards

The governor is scheduled to brief the public at 2:30 p.m. from the Louisiana State Capitol.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to address the state’s COVID-19 response and vaccine rollout on Thursday afternoon.

Edwards’ public update comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state continue to decline after reaching record-levels in early January. On Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported that 1,590 patients were hospitalized across the state with the coronavirus disease. Wednesday was also the first time since mid-December that hospitalizations fell below the 1,600 peak set early in the pandemic.

Figures show that Louisiana has also administered nearly 40,000 doses of the vaccine since Tuesday. In total, nearly 58,000 people (1.24% of the state’s population) have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Louisiana reported an additional 55 deaths due to complications from the virus. In total, 8,743 people in Louisiana have died since the outbreak was first discovered in early March 2020.

The governor is scheduled to brief the public at 2:30 p.m. from the Louisiana State Capitol. The news conference will be live-streamed on WWLTV.com and on the WWL-TV Facebook and YouTube pages.

Who Can get the COVID-19 Vaccine in Louisiana?

According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, here's who is eligible to get the vaccine as of late January.

Persons age 70 years or older in the community,

Health-related support personnel (labs, mortuary, pharmacy),

Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff,

Urgent care clinic providers and staff,

Community care clinic providers and staff,

Behavioral health providers and staff,

Dialysis providers and recipients,

Home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies),

Dental providers and staff, and

Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools (if not already receiving vaccine or in a plan to receive from their respective schools).

Patients must contact a participating location and make an appointment at the location. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. Vaccinations are BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Do not arrive at a location without an appointment. LDH cannot make appointments for residents; only participating locations can.

