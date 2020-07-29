$250 one-time payments to Louisiana workers begin this week

Approved applicants will receive payment through a check or direct deposit into a bank account.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana's revenue department says payments start going out this week to front-line workers who remained at grocery store checkouts, in health care facilities and on bus routes in the first months of the coronavirus outbreak.

Louisiana is offering $250 one-time payments to as many as 200,000 people who meet eligibility requirements set by state lawmakers.

Approved applicants will receive payment through a check or direct deposit into a bank account. The payments are financed with federal relief aid.

More than 205,000 people have applied, but not all have been deemed eligible.

The Department of Revenue is urging people to continue registering for the one-time payment at frontlineworkers.la.gov.

The Department of Revenue (LDR) started taking applications for the $250 hazard paychecks on July 15 and were met with computer problems that prevented Louisiana taxpayers from filing their state tax returns and employees from applying for the state’s front-line worker rebate.

By 7 a.m., more than 14,000 applications had been submitted and the website crashed. The issued were fixed later the same day.

The rebate is being doled out to workers who meet the list of job criteria, make $50,000 or less and had to report to a job outside of their home for at least 200 hours from March 22 through May 14.

