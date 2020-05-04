NEW ORLEANS —

A food pantry in New Orleans has received nearly 2,500 pounds of shrimp to help families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation to Second Harvest Food Bank was announced Friday by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board.

The donation was given by Ronnie Anderson and David and Kim Chauvin, owners of Bluewater Shrimp Company based in Dulac, Louisiana.

According to a news release, Second Harvest will divide the shrimp to offer families a few pounds each.

