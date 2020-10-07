2,600 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, second highest in La. outbreak

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Friday, July 10 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:
- Cases: 74,636 (+2,642)
- Deaths: 3,272 (+25)
- Patients in hospitals: 1,042 (20)
- Patients on ventilators: 122 (+12)
- Recoveries: 46,334 (as of Tuesday)
- Total tests performed: 905,248 (+25,108) (10.52% positive rate)
