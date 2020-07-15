x
coronavirus

2K new COVID-19 cases reported, but 7K recovered since last week as La. hits 1 million tests conducted

State health officials said the numbers of patients hospitalized and patients on ventilators would be delayed Wednesday. Those stats have been increasing.

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Wednesday, July 15 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:

  • Cases: 84,131 (+2,089) 
  • Deaths: 3,351 (+14)
  • Patients in hospitals: Delayed (1,362 yesterday) 
  • Patients on ventilators: Delayed (146 yesterday)
  • Recoveries: 53,288 (+6,954)
  • Total tests performed: 1,001,200 (+24,745) (8.44% positive rate)

Coronavirus Latest

