2K new COVID-19 cases reported, but 7K recovered since last week as La. hits 1 million tests conducted

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Wednesday, July 15 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:
- Cases: 84,131 (+2,089)
- Deaths: 3,351 (+14)
- Patients in hospitals: Delayed (1,362 yesterday)
- Patients on ventilators: Delayed (146 yesterday)
- Recoveries: 53,288 (+6,954)
- Total tests performed: 1,001,200 (+24,745) (8.44% positive rate)
Coronavirus Latest
