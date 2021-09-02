Governor Edwards extends Modified Phase-2 recovery for 3 more weeks

The current order for a modified Phase 2 ends Wednesday. The governor will announce what happens next.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced that he is extending the Modified Phase-2 COVID recovery order for another three weeks until after the Mardi Gras holiday and for a few weeks after.

Edwards made the announcement as his previous order was set to expire Wednesday.

The governor said that every area of the state remains in the red area for COVID, meaning that it is present at a high level in each of the state's parishes.

He did say that he hoped he could ease some restrictions in three weeks when this new order would end.

Edwards also received his first vaccination Tuesday.

It comes a day after he expanded access to the shots to include Louisiana government officials involved in pandemic response work.

The 54-year-old Democrat was scheduled to get his vaccination for 3 p.m. at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center campus in Baton Rouge, along with several other state officials who are newly able under Louisiana’s latest eligibility criteria.

The governor is also set to announce the first mass vaccination site in the state in Baton Rouge.

Edwards widened Louisiana residents' access to the coronavirus vaccine Monday. He lowered the eligibility age from 70 to 65 and added officials handling COVID-19 response work and workers for the March 20 election.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported Tuesday that nearly half a million first-dose vaccinations in the state. According to new figures published by LDH on Tuesday, 448,122 people in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

COVID-19 hospitalizations and the average number of new cases has fallen since reaching record peaks in early January. As of Monday, LDH reports that 1,122 COVID-19 positive patients were hospitalized across the state.

In total, 9,162 people have died and 414,354 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Louisiana since the outbreak was first discovered in March 2020.

