30-year NOPD veteran dies of COVID-19 complication

“Fifth district is really going to miss her,” said LeFlore. “You know, she was almost the glue that held everything together.”

NEW ORLEANS — A 30-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department died over the weekend following complications with COVID-19, according to Fifth District Capt. Frank Young.

Fifth District Ofc. Sharon Williams, 54, was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month and immediately quarantined at home. William’s coworker, Allison LeFlore, just found out on Thursday that Williams was sick.

“Fifth district is really going to miss her,” said LeFlore. “You know, she was almost the glue that held everything together.”

Young said he talked to Williams everyday for several days in a row and his final conversation she joked about payroll. “And she said I don’t play when it comes to my payroll and the next day I asked her if she was alright and I got no response and that’s when she went to the hospital.”

Wiilams died after a short stay in the hospital. Young says he believes she was exposed while at the Fifth District office in the Upper 9th Ward. Mask and social distance mandates and temperature checks are all in place and at least one of William's coworkers is staying home.

“I do know that her sergeant's office is empty now too because he is at home quarantined,” said Young.

It’s unclear if Williams had any previous health issues before getting the virus. This isn’t the first NOPD officer lost to COVID. In May, Mark Hall died after being diagnosed in April.

The police department posted a photo on Twitter, announcing Williams' passing Sunday.

"We are extremely sad to announce the passing of another member of our #NOPD family due to complications from #COVID19," the tweet said. "Fifth District Ofc. Sharon Williams, a 30 year veteran of our Dept., passed away this morning. Please keep her family & friends in your prayers."

Williams was responsible for so much of what goes on behind the scenes at the police department from payroll to welcoming new employees. Young says the Fifth District will find someone to take over her duties but that ultimately he knows she is irreplaceable.

“She let me walk around pretending that I was in charge but she was really in charge. She ran this place,” said Young.

“I wish I was able to say goodbye ---- but I know she is in a better place,” said LeFlore.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.