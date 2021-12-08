3rd dose of COVID vaccine likely to be recommended for people with weakened immune systems

“These are people who just have a difficult time mounting an antibody response to a vaccine,” LCMC Health Emergency Medicine Director Dr. Jeffrey Elder said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize extra doses of the Coronavirus vaccines for patients with weakened immune systems soon. The move was expected to be announced on Thursday.

Despite a growing number of breakthrough cases, COVID vaccines still work incredibly well at protecting against severe disease and death. But doctors say some people need an additional dose to be protected against the virus.

They include patients with weaker systems due to certain medical treatments or organ transplants. About 3 percent of American adults fit into that category.

“They stay on life-long immunosuppressive therapy to prevent rejection, so they will always have a blunted immune response and therefore high risk for these types of infections,” Tulane School of Medicine Assistant Professor Dr. Alfred Luke said.

Dr. Luke says studies show many transplant patients will develop COVID antibodies with a third dose, but some may not.

“We did see good responses in these studies to a third dose, but we also saw that there was a not insignificant percentage of patients who still had no response, even after a third dose,” Luke said.

Dr. Elder says once a third dose is available, most sites now distributing the vaccine should be able to give the booster shot as well.

“For example, with Pfizer, we give two of the same doses, three weeks apart. This would be a third dose on top of that, likely the same dose, same configuration, same medication,” Elder said.

At some point everyone will likely get a COVID booster much like we do with a yearly flu shot, Elder added.

“This is the first part of that. So, they’re looking at some of these more severely ill or immunocompromised folks that may benefit the most early.”