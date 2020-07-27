4 bars shut down, permits suspended for flouting COVID-19 restrictions

Gov. John Bel Edwards' latest coronavirus emergency order bans bars from selling drinks for on-premise consumption, limiting them to to-go service.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Four bars, including two in Jefferson Parish, are facing permit suspensions after allegedly flaunting the state's emergency COVID-19 orders.

The Alcohol Tobacco Control (ATC) suspended the bar permits for Grand Isle's Sand Dollar Tiki Bar, Harvey's Wo-de's Chill Spot, Lake Charles' Frosty Factory and Gonzales' Pelican Pub.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' latest coronavirus emergency order bans bars from selling drinks for on-premise consumption, limiting them to to-go service. It also limits the number of people who can gather in one place at a time.

The Sand Dollar Tiki Bar on Grand Isle had multiple complaints about a large, non-socially distant crowd partying at an outdoor pavilion over the weekend.

According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, the bar allowed them to remain and served them drinks despite limitations put in place by the state.



Wo-de's had several complaints over the weekend regarding a crowd outside the building. Inspectors found the bar inside was open and serving drinks.

The two other bars faced similar complaints.

Hearings for the four bars are scheduled for Aug. 5 and 6. Consequences could result in a suspension period of up to 30 days.

