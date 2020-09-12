Louisiana reports 4,339 new COVID cases - largest increase since outbreak began

A day after Louisiana sees the largest single-day rise in COVID hospitalization since April, the state hit broke a record: new cases.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana reported an additional 4,339 new cases on Wednesday - the highest single-day increase to new cases since the outbreak was first detected in the state exactly nine months prior.

The state health department also reported an additional 32 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of people in Louisiana who have died from the virus to 6,684.

"Today's case count is also the highest number of new cases reported without a backlog since that first case was identified on March 9," the health department said.

Jefferson Parish saw the most new cases and deaths, reporting an additional 451 new cases and 6 deaths over the last day.

Individuals ages between 18 and 29 made up roughly 19% of the new cases reported on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations continued their sharp and steady increase since mid-November. As of Wednesday, there were 1,537 patients hospitalized across the state with COVID-19, net increases of 21 compared to the previous day.

