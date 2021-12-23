Louisiana estimates 84% of COVID cases are Omicron variant

The CDC estimates that Omicron accounts for more than 73% of cases nationwide

NEW ORLEANS — According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the proportion of Omicron cases in the state was 84.6% for the week ending December 18.

With COVID surging, Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended Louisiana’s Public Health Emergency Order requiring all state employees, contractors, and visitors to wear masks indoors in most state buildings.

The omicron variant, discovered late last month, carries many mutations. Scientists are racing to learn how easily it spreads, whether it causes more severe or milder illness than other coronavirus types, and how much it might evade the protection of prior vaccinations.

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are widely available at more than 1,000 locations in all of Louisiana’s 64 parishes, including at pharmacies, hospitals, health care clinics, and doctor’s offices.

For a list of locations near you, visit https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine or text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.