845 new La. COVID-19 cases reported Monday; 74% of all patients now recovered

Hospitalizations and patients on ventilators also rose Monday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

NEW ORLEANS — Nearly 850 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across Louisiana Monday, state health department officials reported.

That number is down from the daily spikes of more than 1,300 seen last week, but still higher than the steady case count between 300-500 at the start of June. There are now 57,081 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported an additional 2,433 presumed recoveries of coronavirus patients statewide, to 42,225 total. The recovery amount now stands at 74% of total cases.

An additional five deaths were reported Monday, bringing the total coronavirus-related deaths in Louisiana to 3,091 -- or 5.4% of all cases.

The remaining 21% of all cases are considered active. Of those current patients, 737 are now in the hospital for treatment, and 79 of those patients are on a ventilator to battle the virus' dangerous respiratory symptoms.

Those numbers represent an increase of 22 and three, respectively.

704,637 total COVID-19 tests have been conducted statewide, an increase of 8,526 from Sunday.

The increase comes as Louisiana's neighbor, Texas, reinstates restrictions as their outbreak spikes to record high. At least one Louisiana state senator has suggested a travel restriction between the states -- similar to the one Texas put in place for Louisianans in March.

Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Monday, June 29 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:

Cases: 57,081 (+845 )

(+845 ) Deaths: 3,091 (+5)

Patients in hospitals: 737 (+22)

Patients on ventilators: 79 (+3)

(+3) Recoveries: 42,225 (+2,433)

Total tests performed: 704,637 (+8,526)

More

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.