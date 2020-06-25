940 more COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, hospitalized patients increase

Hospitalizations increased by more than 20 after dropping yesterday, and now stand at more than 650 total patients.

NEW ORLEANS — New coronavirus cases in Louisiana rose by more than 900 Thursday, the most recent indication that people have been increasingly spreading and catching the virus in recent weeks

There are now more than 53,400 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, with 3,040 dead and 39,800 presumed to be recovered, according to the state health department.

Hospitalizations increased by more than 20 after dropping Wednesday, and now stand at more than 650 total patients. Of those patients, 77 are on ventilators to battle the dangerous respiratory symptoms of the virus. That number has remained steady this week.

Cases are rising across the state. They're spreading fastest in the Acadania region but also increasing in the New Orleans metro area and Southeast Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday.

Local and state officials are raising the warning flags about the rise of infections, with Edwards postponing phase three of reopening and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell saying more restrictions may need to return.

Ochsner Health system CEO Warner Thomas said their hospitals around New Orleans are seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients, especially those under the age of 40.

"We’re seeing a younger population. If you go back to the beginning in March, about 25% were 40 and under. Today, it’s about 50%," Thomas said.

Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Thursday, June 25 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:

Cases: 53,415 (+938)

(+938) Deaths: 3,039 (+12)

(+12) Patients in hospitals: 653 (+22)

(+22) Patients on ventilators: 77 (no change)

(no change) Recoveries: 39,792 (updated on Mondays)

(updated on Mondays) Total tests performed: 660,665 (+12,160)

