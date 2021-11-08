'A challenging situation', hospitals filling up due to rise in cases, staff impacted

They are caring for around a dozen children and teens, and another dozen pregnant women who were not vaccinated.

NEW ORLEANS — Two of our biggest hospitals said there are no signs of this fourth surge peaking.

Both Ochsner and UMC continue to see spikes in COVID patients week over week. That's impacting the staff and all the other patients who have other medical conditions.

There are still troubling signs across Ochsner hospitals statewide.

Last week hospitalized patients climbed from 821 to 1,063. Just 40 days ago, there were only 62. Last week 43 more people died from COVID at Ochsner. Five weeks ago, there was none.

The average patient's age is now mid-50s. Before it was near 70. They are caring for around a dozen children and teens, and another dozen pregnant women who were not vaccinated. There is no space for patients with other medical needs to come from other hospitals for a higher level of care.

“So it is absolutely having an impact on thousands and thousands of patients who are not COVID related. This is not an isolated thing. It is real it escalates every day,” said Ochsner President and CEO Warner Thomas.

Of the 33,000 employees, 540 are in quarantine with positive tests. Ochsner has applied for extra staff help from a federal emergency team called a DMAT like the one at Children's Hospital.

“We've had physicians who are essentially working in, essentially nursing roles to support an ICUs. It's really been all hands on deck to pull this together,” said Warner.

“It's a challenging situation. We are calling our clinicians to step up. They have been fantastic,” said Terrie Sterling, the UMC Interim CEO.

At UMC, the same picture with the same impact on care for other patients.

“If it's any type of time-sensitive illness or a stroke or a heart attack or something that you need to get to a high level of care, that's being impacted every day and impacting lives,” said Sterling.

The hospital director says clinicians are absolutely exhausted caring for COVID patients.

“These individuals, when they land in the hospital unvaccinated that they really aren't very generous, many of them to our caregivers.

Many of them continue to deny, up until their death that they actually have COVID,” she added.

And right now the end of this fourth surge is nowhere in sight.