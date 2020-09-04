NEW ORLEANS — Thursday, April 9, marks one month since the first person tested positive for COVID-19 in Louisiana. It may feel like it's been an eternity, but in reality, a lot has changed very quickly since that news on March 9.

The virus some call the invisible enemy, has made many visible changes to our world.

"We are hereby mandating residents stay home whenever possible," Mayor Cantrell announced March 20.

It's changed how we shop for groceries.

"About 90 percent of customers who come in the store are using latex gloves for their shopping," Marc Robert, owner of Robert Fresh Market said on March 25.

Tens of thousands are facing unemployment for the first time.

"Basically nobody is working," said Brandi Brignac on March 29 after applying for unemployment.

Many others are working or finishing school from home

"It's like what, what are we supposed to do," a Chalmette High senior said.

It's changed how we're governed, as some council meetings are now virtual.

New mothers are bringing life into an uncertain world.

"Your plans just go out the window," new mom Taylor Canida said on April 3.

Even now during Holy Week, faith has gone online as churches prepare for a virtual Easter service. Dining out has turned into curbside pickup. Backyard hangouts have been replaced with virtual ones. An always bustling Bourbon Street is quiet.

Even from home, we've witnessed how we can adapt and make the best of these changes we're forced to face.

It's has changed how we celebrate birthdays, as parties have turned into parades. We feel lucky to see another's face even as handshakes and hugs have been replaced with waves from six feet away.

"I'm so glad to see you," the Miranda siblings said to their 99-year-old mother on March 18 as they visited her from a distance outside her assisted living facility.

It's changed the way we say 'thank you' to those who keep going, when so much around us has stopped. It's apparent in 'thank you signs' on trashcans for sanitation workers and in the letters to grocery store workers who are considered some of our most essential.

There is overwhelming 'thanks' to those doctors and nurses, now seen as warriors on the front-line of the war. It's apparent in yard signs and lunch donations.

"For us to feed them in a time like this, it's really nice," said Gabe Corchiani, owner of Fat Boys Pizza, on March 25 after donating more pies to hospitals.

On April 9, everything is different. A look back at the last month makes that clear. It may never be quite the same, but it's made us fight this invisible enemy together, making us stronger, and that might be the best change of all.

