Louisiana AG says mask mandate is unconstitutional, unenforceable

The attorney general did note that wearing a mask is in the best interest of the public's health.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s attorney general said that the state’s mask mandate may be a good idea for public safety, but it violates the constitution.

Attorney General Jeff Landry released his official opinion on Gov. John Bel Edwards’ mask mandate, saying that it is likely unconstitutional and unenforceable. The attorney general's opinions do not carry the force of the law and provide legal advice to the state of Louisiana.

“Although the mask mandate and the 50-person limit may be good recommendations for personal safety, they may not be enforced with financial or criminal penalties,” Landry wrote. “Both businesses acting under color of law ask mask police and actual police acting as mask police could face liability if individual civil rights are violated due to the Proclamation.”

Gov. Edwards mandate effectively closed bars, forcing them to operate as takeout only, limited gatherings to 50 people and forces people to wear a face mask inside all businesses and in all crowded outdoor spaces. The mask mandate went into effect on Monday, July 13.

Landry emphasized that his legal analysis of the mask mandate does not mean that masks are ineffective at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

“All mandates that carry enforcement penalties against the public must be rationally related to achieving a legitimate public purpose,” Landry wrote. “To the extent, they impinge upon the exercise of constitutionally protected rights, they must meet an even stricter test and be narrowly tailored to achieve a compelling government interest to such a degree that they justify the concomitant reduction in individual liberty.”

