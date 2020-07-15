x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

coronavirus

Louisiana AG says mask mandate is unconstitutional, unenforceable

The attorney general did note that wearing a mask is in the best interest of the public's health.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this April 1, 2019 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Landry talks about health care legislation he's backing in the upcoming session, in Baton Rouge, La. A Louisiana political organization trying to elect more conservative Republicans to the state House and Senate is focusing on two dozen legislative races in this fall's election. The PAC led by Attorney General Landry and U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is targeting three incumbent lawmakers for ouster, including GOP Sen. Ryan Gatti of Bossier Parish. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File)

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s attorney general said that the state’s mask mandate may be a good idea for public safety, but it violates the constitution.

Attorney General Jeff Landry released his official opinion on Gov. John Bel Edwards’ mask mandate, saying that it is likely unconstitutional and unenforceable. The attorney general's opinions do not carry the force of the law and provide legal advice to the state of Louisiana.

“Although the mask mandate and the 50-person limit may be good recommendations for personal safety, they may not be enforced with financial or criminal penalties,” Landry wrote. “Both businesses acting under color of law ask mask police and actual police acting as mask police could face liability if individual civil rights are violated due to the Proclamation.”

Gov. Edwards mandate effectively closed bars, forcing them to operate as takeout only, limited gatherings to 50 people and forces people to wear a face mask inside all businesses and in all crowded outdoor spaces. The mask mandate went into effect on Monday, July 13.

Landry emphasized that his legal analysis of the mask mandate does not mean that masks are ineffective at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

“All mandates that carry enforcement penalties against the public must be rationally related to achieving a legitimate public purpose,” Landry wrote. “To the extent, they impinge upon the exercise of constitutionally protected rights, they must meet an even stricter test and be narrowly tailored to achieve a compelling government interest to such a degree that they justify the concomitant reduction in individual liberty.”

RELATED: Coronavirus under control in 8 weeks if everyone wears masks, CDC director says

RELATED: Masks mandatory in Louisiana | Bars closed, can do takeout starting Monday

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play. 
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Jul 06, 2020