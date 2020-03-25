NEW ORLEANS — The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams instituting new rules reflecting state and local government's efforts to protect the spread of coronavirus.

ESPN obtained Tuesday night's memo from commissioner Roger Goodell. Goodell said that he wanted to "ensure that all clubs operate on a level playing field, and that the NFL continues to conduct itself in a responsible way at this time."

The memo only allows employees providing ongoing medical treatment, security and technology support in to team facilities.

The facility closures will continue until at least April 8 when the league "will assess the advice from medical experts and public health authorities to determine whether it is safe and appropriate for facilities to reopen or to extend the period of closure."

This means the Saints' practice facility, the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, will be closed.

The NFL season official started on March 18, at the beginning of free agency. However, teams are not allowed to begin offseason training until April 20.

Training camps across the NFL begin in mid-July.

