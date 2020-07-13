x
Another 1,700 COVID-19 cases reported Monday, hospitalizations top 1,300 statewide

Hospitalizations have climbed significantly in the past week, while deaths have stayed level.

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Monday, July 13 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:

  • Cases: 78,827 (+1,705)
  • Deaths: 3,272 (+7)
  • Patients in hospitals: 1,308 (+65)
  • Patients on ventilators: 142 (+8)
  • Recoveries: 46,334 (as of Sunday)
  • Total tests performed: 953,426 (+18,431) (9.25% positive rate)

Coronavirus Latest: 

WHO warns the coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally

Coronavirus spread, not politics should guide schools, doctors say

Masks mandatory in Louisiana | Bars closed, can do takeout starting Monday

President Trump wears mask in public for first time during COVID-19 pandemic

As Texas morgues fill up, refrigerator trucks are on the way in several counties

