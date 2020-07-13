Another 1,700 COVID-19 cases reported Monday, hospitalizations top 1,300 statewide

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the daily coronavirus statistics for Monday, July 13 from the Louisiana Department of Health. Changes from the day before are noted:
- Cases: 78,827 (+1,705)
- Deaths: 3,272 (+7)
- Patients in hospitals: 1,308 (+65)
- Patients on ventilators: 142 (+8)
- Recoveries: 46,334 (as of Sunday)
- Total tests performed: 953,426 (+18,431) (9.25% positive rate)
Watch WWL-TV live at noon for more information:
Coronavirus Latest:
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.