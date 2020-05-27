Another flat day in COVID numbers in Louisiana - 21 new deaths, 443 more cases

It's along what we've been seeing in recent weeks.

NEW ORLEANS — State officials' latest coronavirus report shows that cases increased by just more than 400 on Wednesday.

That's along what we've been seeing in recent weeks.

Total deaths increased by 21. There were fewer patients in the hospital Wednesday, with the total dropping under 800.

Here are the latest numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health as of Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Deaths: 22,617 (+21)

Cases Reported: 38,497 (+443)

Patients in Hospitals: 798 (-33)

Patients on Ventilators: 100 (-3)

Presumed Recovered: 28,700 (Updated every Monday)

Total Tests Performed: 347,647 (+6,621)

