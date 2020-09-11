Another krewe announces Covid-19 changes

"I mean it's heartbreaking but also totally, totally understandable it's a lot of people in a small space," Barry Black parade goer.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — The satirical Krewe Du Vieux will not line up Mardi Gras 2021, as Covid-19 is still present in the city.

The group announced Friday that they have cancelled their parade and ball for next carnival season.

The good times will not be able to roll as normal next Mardi Gras simply because the crew is one of many groups that have had to cancel their ride.

The krewes website says with covid-19 an up-close event simply cannot be conducted safely.

"I mean it's heartbreaking but also totally, totally understandable it's a lot of people in a small space," Barry Black parade goer.

An altered Mardi Gras will also mean more tough times for bar owners like Joann Guidos with Kajuns.

Guidos said things won't go back to normal until the virus is under control.

"We are all struggling. We are not open yet and the few places that are open, I don't know they are doing a whole lot of business. We just got to get on this thing and take care of it and businesses aren't going to start prospering until that's under control."

Krewe Du Viex will not just take the year off, the club will still make their presence known by having a Satirical Art Installations and community & charity support projects.

The city says Mardi Gras is not cancelled but will not look the same in 2021.