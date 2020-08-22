Another win for Louisiana governor in COVID-19 bar closures

The same attorneys handled both cases and has already appealed the New Orleans ruling.

LAFAYETTE, La. — A second federal judge in Louisiana has refused to block a bar closure order issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards to fight the spread of COVID-19.

U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays in Lafayette ruled in favor of Edwards Friday evening in a lawsuit filed by bar owners in southwest Louisiana.

A federal judge in New Orleans had ruled against 10 bar owners in southeast Louisiana earlier in the week. Both judges held that the closure was legal under the broad public health emergency powers of the governor.

The same attorneys handled both cases and has already appealed the New Orleans ruling.

