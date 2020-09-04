NEW ORLEANS — *All services will be virtual and the hyperlink with each Church's name should take you to the information on where to see services. Some churches have open hours for private prayer, but there will be no more than 10 people allowed inside at any one time.
St. Louis Cathedral
Note: All services at St. Louis Cathedral will be broadcast live on WLAE-TV
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass
Good Friday Passion of the Lord: 3 p.m. Service
Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. Mass Note: will be broadcast live on WLAE-TV
All Saints
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 9 a.m. Audio: Call (424)436-6393 and enter code 596778 (Please mute your phone during the broadcast.)
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Audio: Call (424) 436-6393 and enter code 596778 (Please mute your phone during the broadcast.)
Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. Audio: Call (424) 436-6393 and enter code 596778 (Please mute your phone during the broadcast.); The Mass will also be live streamed online
Ascension of Our Lord, LaPlace
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Service
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass
Easter Sunday: 10:30 a.m. Mass
Assumption of Mary Church
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 6 p.m. Mass
Good Friday: 5 p.m. Service
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass
Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass
Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Trilingual Mass (English, Spanish, Sign Language)
Good Friday: The church will be open from 7 a.m.- 2 p.m.; 2:30 p.m. Trilingual service
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Holy Night of Easter Trilingual Mass
Easter Sunday: The church will be open from 7 a.m.- 11 a.m.; 11:30 a.m. Spanish Mass
Blessed Trinity
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Passion of the Lord; 6 p.m. Stations of the Cross
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass
Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass
Recorded services will be available online
Center of Jesus the Lord at Our Lady of Good Counsel
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m.
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Service
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass
Easter Sunday: 10:15 p.m. Mass
Christ the King
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Veneration of the Cross
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass
Easter Sunday: 10:30 a.m. Mass
Divine Mercy
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass
Good Friday: Noon Liturgy of the Lord's Passion
Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. Mass
Good Shepherd at St. Stephen's
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper at 7 p.m. on the parish website and @GoodShepherdNOLA on Facebook
Good Friday: The Celebration of the Lord's Passion will be broadcast live on April 10 at 3:00p on the parish website and @GoodShepherdNOLA on Facebook; Stations of the Cross will be recorded and put on @GoodShepherdNOLA on YouTube
Easter Sunday: will be broadcast live on April 12 at 10:30am on the parish website and @GoodShepherdNOLA on Facebook
Holy Family, Franklinton
Palm Sunday: 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Masses; No blessed palms will be made available
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Commemoration of the Lord's Passion; 6 p.m. Way of the Cross
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass
Easter Sunday: 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Masses
Holy Family Church, Luling
Holy Thursday: 6 p.m. Call to prayer and the Angelus; 7 p.m. Mass of the Lord's Supper
Holy Saturday: 9:30 a.m. Liturgy of Hours; 8: p.m Easter Vigil Mass
Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. Mass followed by Adoration; 1 p.m. Benediction; 6 p.m. Call to prayer and the Angelus
Holy Name of Jesus, New Orleans
Palm Sunday: 10:30 a.m. Mass
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m.
Good Friday: 7 p.m. Liturgy of the Lord's Passion
Immaculate Conception, New Orleans
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass
Good Friday: 7 p.m. Passion of the Lord
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass
Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. Mass
Mary, Queen of Peace
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Liturgy of the Lord's Passion; 1 p.m. Stations of the Cross
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass
Easter Sunday: 9:30 a.m. Mass
Services will also be recorded and posted on the church's website
Mater Dolorosa
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass
Good Friday : 3 p.m. Passion of the Lord
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass
Notre Dame Seminary
Good Friday: Noon Stations of the Cross
Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. Mass
Our Lady of the Lake
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m Recorded Mass
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Recorded Stations of the Cross
Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. Recorded Mass
Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Westwego
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 4:30 p.m. Recorded Mass
Good Friday: 2:30 p.m. Recorded Passion of the Lord
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Recorded Mass
Easter Sunday: Noon Recorded Mass
(Stations of the Cross will be recorded during the week)
Our Lady of the Rosary, New Orleans
Palm Sunday: 9 a.m. Mass; The church will be open from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Holy Thursday: 9 a.m. Office of Readings and Morning Prayer; the church will be open from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. ; 7 p.m. Mass of the Lord's Supper; the church will be open from 8:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Good Friday: 9 a.m. Office of Readings and Morning Prayer; The church will be open from 8 a.m. - noon; 1:45 p.m. Meditations on the Seven Last Word of Christ; 3 p.m. Passion of the Lord; The church will be open from 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Holy Saturday: 9 a.m. Office of Readings and Morning Prayer; the church will be open from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.; 8 p.m. Easter Vigil
Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. Mass; the church will be open from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.
All live videos will be posted online later
Our Lady Star of the Sea, New Orleans
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass
Good Friday: 10 a.m. Stations of the Cross; 3 p.m. Passion of the Lord
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass
Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass
Sacred Heart of Jesus, Lacombe
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Service
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass
St. Agnes Church
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Service
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass
Easter Sunday: 9:30 a.m. Mass
St. Andrew the Apostle
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass; 8 - 9 p.m. Exposition and Adoration of Altar of Repose
Good Friday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. The church will be open for private veneration and prayer
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass
Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. Mass and blessing of Holy Water; 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Drive-thru Easter blessing where each family will receive a small bottle of Holy Water
St. Angela Merici
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass; the church will be open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Liturgy of the Lord's Passion; 5 p.m. Stations of the Cross; the church will be open from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass; the church will be open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Easter Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Mass; the church will be open from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
St. Anges Church
Palm Sunday: 9:30 a.m. Mass
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Service
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass
Easter Sunday: 9:30 a.m. Mass
St. Ann Church & National Shrine
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m.
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Celebration of the Lord's Passion; 7 p.m. Stations of the Cross
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass
Easter Sunday: 9:30 a.m. Mass
St. Anselm
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass; No washing of the feet
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Passion of the Lord
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass
Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. Mass; there will be Easter eggs and stuffed animals from Msgr. Frank Giroirin the gathering area for pickup on Easter Sunday between 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
St. Anthony of Padua
Holy Thursday: 10:30 a.m. Confessions; 7 p.m. Bilingual Mass of the Lord's Supper
Good Friday: 10:30 a.m. Confessions; 3 p.m. Liturgy of the Cross
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Bilingual Mass
Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. Spanish Mass; 11 a.m. English Mass
St. Augustine
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass
Good Friday: 2 p.m. Way of the Cross followed by a 3 p.m. service
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass
Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass
St. Benilde
Palm Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Holy Hour
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Lord's Passion, 5:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross
Holy Saturday: 9 a.m. Office of Readings; 8 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass
Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass
St. Catherine of Siena
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Passion of the Lord
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass
Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. Mass
St. Christopher the Martyr
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: Recorded Mass will be online by 9 p.m.
Good Friday: Recorded Stations of the Cross will be online by 1:30 p.m.; Recorded Liturgy of the Lord's Passion will be online by 5 p.m.
Easter Vigil: Recorded Mass will be online by 10:30 p.m.
Easter Sunday: Recorded Mass will be online by 11 a.m.
St. Cletus
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Passion of the Lord; 7 p.m. Stations of the Cross
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass
Easter Sunday: 11 p.m. Mass
St. Francis of Assisi
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper-:7 p.m. Mass
Good Friday: Church will be open from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and from 4 - 7 p.m.; 3 p.m. Passion of the Lord
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass
Easter Sunday: 9:30 a.m. Mass
St. Francis Xavier
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Recorded Mass; Mass will conclude with video Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Recorded Passion of the Lord; 7 p.m. Recorded Stations of the Cross
Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. Recorded Mass; Mass will conclude with video Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Parishioners are welcome to drive to the church parking lot to receive a blessing with the Eucharistic Monstrance
St. Jerome, Kenner
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Bilingual; Church will be open for private prayer from 8:15 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Good Friday: 3 p.m. English Passion of the Lord; 6 p.m. Bilingual Way of the Cross; 7 p.m. Spanish Passion of the Cross
Holy Saturday: 8 p.m. Bilingual Easter Vigil Mass
Easter Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Spanish Mass; 10 a.m. English Mass; Confession from 11:15-11:45 a.m.; the church will be open from 8:30-11:45 a.m.
St. Joan of Arc, LaPlace
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Passion of the Lord; 6 p.m. Way of the Cross in Riverlands Estates
Holy Saturday: 8:15 a.m. Solemn office of readings; 8 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass
Easter Sunday: 9:30 a.m. Mass
St. Joseph, Algiers (Vietnamese)
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass; after Mass there will be a livstreamed Eucharistic Adoration until 9 p.m.
Good Friday: 5 p.m. Service
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass
Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass
St. Joseph the Worker, Marrero
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass
Good Friday: 4 p.m. Service
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass
Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass
St. Luke the Evangelist
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Solemn Service followed by an hour of Adoration
Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Masses
St. Margaret Mary
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 8:30 p.m.
Good Friday: 8:30 p.m. separate English and Spanish services
Easter Vigil: 8:30 p.m. Mass
Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. English Mass; Noon Spanish Mass
St. Maria Goretti
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass
Good Friday Passion of the Lord: 3 p.m. Passion
Easter Sunday: 10:30 a.m. Mass
St. Matthew the Apostle
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m.
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Veneration of the Cross; 7 p.m. Stations of the Cross
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass
Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. Mass; Easter Sunday Mass will be downloaded to YouTube after 1 p.m.
St. Peter, Covington
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Recorded Mass
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Recorded Passion of Our Lord
Easter Vigil: Recorded
Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Recorded Masses
Audio can be found here.
Sts. Peter & Paul, Pearl River
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Liturgy of the Lord's Passion; 4 p.m. Stations of the Cross
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass
Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass
St. Philip Neri
Holy Week services will be posted online each day at 7:30 a.m.
St. Raymond-St. Leo the Great
Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. Mass
St. Rita, Harahan
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Passion of the Lord
Easter Vigil: 4 p.m. Mass; 8 p.m. Blessing of Paschal Candle
Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. Mass
St. Rita, New Orleans
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass
Good Friday Passion of the Lord: 3 p.m. Service
Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass
Easter Sunday: 10:30 a.m. Mass
Tulane Catholic Center
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass
Good Friday Passion of the Lord: 3 p.m. Service
Easter Sunday: 6 p.m. Mass
Transfiguration of the Lord
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m.
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Liturgy of the Cross
Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. Mass
Visitation of Our Lord
Palm Sunday: 9 a.m. Mass; Priest distribution of palms from 10 a.m. - noon
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 9 a.m. prayer; 7 p.m. Mass
Good Friday: 9 a.m. prayer; Noon Chaplet of Divine Mercy; 3 p.m. Lord's Passion; 5 p.m. Confession
Holy Saturday: 9 a.m. prayer; 4 p.m. Confession; 8 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass
Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. Mass