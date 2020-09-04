NEW ORLEANS — *All services will be virtual and the hyperlink with each Church's name should take you to the information on where to see services. Some churches have open hours for private prayer, but there will be no more than 10 people allowed inside at any one time.

St. Louis Cathedral

Note: All services at St. Louis Cathedral will be broadcast live on WLAE-TV

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass

Good Friday Passion of the Lord: 3 p.m. Service

Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. Mass Note: will be broadcast live on WLAE-TV



All Saints

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 9 a.m. Audio: Call (424)436-6393 and enter code 596778 (Please mute your phone during the broadcast.)

Good Friday: 3 p.m. Audio: Call (424) 436-6393 and enter code 596778 (Please mute your phone during the broadcast.)

Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. Audio: Call (424) 436-6393 and enter code 596778 (Please mute your phone during the broadcast.); The Mass will also be live streamed online



Ascension of Our Lord, LaPlace

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass

Good Friday: 3 p.m. Service

Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass

Easter Sunday: 10:30 a.m. Mass



Assumption of Mary Church

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 6 p.m. Mass

Good Friday: 5 p.m. Service

Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass



Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Trilingual Mass (English, Spanish, Sign Language)

Good Friday: The church will be open from 7 a.m.- 2 p.m.; 2:30 p.m. Trilingual service

Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Holy Night of Easter Trilingual Mass

Easter Sunday: The church will be open from 7 a.m.- 11 a.m.; 11:30 a.m. Spanish Mass



Blessed Trinity

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass

Good Friday: 3 p.m. Passion of the Lord; 6 p.m. Stations of the Cross

Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass

Recorded services will be available online



Center of Jesus the Lord at Our Lady of Good Counsel

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m.

Good Friday: 3 p.m. Service

Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass

Easter Sunday: 10:15 p.m. Mass



Christ the King

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass

Good Friday: 3 p.m. Veneration of the Cross

Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass

Easter Sunday: 10:30 a.m. Mass



Divine Mercy

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass

Good Friday: Noon Liturgy of the Lord's Passion

Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. Mass



Good Shepherd at St. Stephen's

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper at 7 p.m. on the parish website and @GoodShepherdNOLA on Facebook

Good Friday: The Celebration of the Lord's Passion will be broadcast live on April 10 at 3:00p on the parish website and @GoodShepherdNOLA on Facebook; Stations of the Cross will be recorded and put on @GoodShepherdNOLA on YouTube

Easter Sunday: will be broadcast live on April 12 at 10:30am on the parish website and @GoodShepherdNOLA on Facebook





Holy Family, Franklinton

Palm Sunday: 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Masses; No blessed palms will be made available

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass

Good Friday: 3 p.m. Commemoration of the Lord's Passion; 6 p.m. Way of the Cross

Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass

Easter Sunday: 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Masses



Holy Family Church, Luling

Holy Thursday: 6 p.m. Call to prayer and the Angelus; 7 p.m. Mass of the Lord's Supper

Holy Saturday: 9:30 a.m. Liturgy of Hours; 8: p.m Easter Vigil Mass

Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. Mass followed by Adoration; 1 p.m. Benediction; 6 p.m. Call to prayer and the Angelus



Holy Name of Jesus, New Orleans

Palm Sunday: 10:30 a.m. Mass

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m.

Good Friday: 7 p.m. Liturgy of the Lord's Passion



Immaculate Conception, New Orleans

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass

Good Friday: 7 p.m. Passion of the Lord

Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass

Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. Mass



Mary, Queen of Peace

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass

Good Friday: 3 p.m. Liturgy of the Lord's Passion; 1 p.m. Stations of the Cross

Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass

Easter Sunday: 9:30 a.m. Mass

Services will also be recorded and posted on the church's website



Mater Dolorosa

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass

Good Friday : 3 p.m. Passion of the Lord

Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass



Notre Dame Seminary

Good Friday: Noon Stations of the Cross

Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. Mass



Our Lady of the Lake

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m Recorded Mass

Good Friday: 3 p.m. Recorded Stations of the Cross

Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. Recorded Mass



Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Westwego

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 4:30 p.m. Recorded Mass

Good Friday: 2:30 p.m. Recorded Passion of the Lord

Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Recorded Mass

Easter Sunday: Noon Recorded Mass

(Stations of the Cross will be recorded during the week)



Our Lady of the Rosary, New Orleans

Palm Sunday: 9 a.m. Mass; The church will be open from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Holy Thursday: 9 a.m. Office of Readings and Morning Prayer; the church will be open from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. ; 7 p.m. Mass of the Lord's Supper; the church will be open from 8:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Good Friday: 9 a.m. Office of Readings and Morning Prayer; The church will be open from 8 a.m. - noon; 1:45 p.m. Meditations on the Seven Last Word of Christ; 3 p.m. Passion of the Lord; The church will be open from 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: 9 a.m. Office of Readings and Morning Prayer; the church will be open from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.; 8 p.m. Easter Vigil

Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. Mass; the church will be open from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

All live videos will be posted online later



Our Lady Star of the Sea, New Orleans

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass

Good Friday: 10 a.m. Stations of the Cross; 3 p.m. Passion of the Lord

Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass



Sacred Heart of Jesus, Lacombe

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass

Good Friday: 3 p.m. Service

Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass



St. Agnes Church

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass

Good Friday: 3 p.m. Service

Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass

Easter Sunday: 9:30 a.m. Mass



St. Andrew the Apostle

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass; 8 - 9 p.m. Exposition and Adoration of Altar of Repose

Good Friday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. The church will be open for private veneration and prayer

Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass

Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. Mass and blessing of Holy Water; 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Drive-thru Easter blessing where each family will receive a small bottle of Holy Water



St. Angela Merici

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass; the church will be open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Good Friday: 3 p.m. Liturgy of the Lord's Passion; 5 p.m. Stations of the Cross; the church will be open from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass; the church will be open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Easter Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Mass; the church will be open from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.



St. Anges Church

Palm Sunday: 9:30 a.m. Mass

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass

Good Friday: 3 p.m. Service

Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass

Easter Sunday: 9:30 a.m. Mass



St. Ann Church & National Shrine

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m.

Good Friday: 3 p.m. Celebration of the Lord's Passion; 7 p.m. Stations of the Cross

Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass

Easter Sunday: 9:30 a.m. Mass



St. Anselm

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass; No washing of the feet

Good Friday: 3 p.m. Passion of the Lord

Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass

Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. Mass; there will be Easter eggs and stuffed animals from Msgr. Frank Giroirin the gathering area for pickup on Easter Sunday between 10 a.m.-5 p.m.



St. Anthony of Padua

Holy Thursday: 10:30 a.m. Confessions; 7 p.m. Bilingual Mass of the Lord's Supper

Good Friday: 10:30 a.m. Confessions; 3 p.m. Liturgy of the Cross

Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Bilingual Mass

Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. Spanish Mass; 11 a.m. English Mass



St. Augustine

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass

Good Friday: 2 p.m. Way of the Cross followed by a 3 p.m. service

Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass



St. Benilde

Palm Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass; 7 p.m. Holy Hour

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass

Good Friday: 3 p.m. Lord's Passion, 5:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross

Holy Saturday: 9 a.m. Office of Readings; 8 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass



St. Catherine of Siena

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass

Good Friday: 3 p.m. Passion of the Lord

Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass

Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. Mass



St. Christopher the Martyr

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: Recorded Mass will be online by 9 p.m.

Good Friday: Recorded Stations of the Cross will be online by 1:30 p.m.; Recorded Liturgy of the Lord's Passion will be online by 5 p.m.

Easter Vigil: Recorded Mass will be online by 10:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday: Recorded Mass will be online by 11 a.m.



St. Cletus

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass

Good Friday: 3 p.m. Passion of the Lord; 7 p.m. Stations of the Cross

Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass

Easter Sunday: 11 p.m. Mass



St. Francis of Assisi

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper-:7 p.m. Mass

Good Friday: Church will be open from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and from 4 - 7 p.m.; 3 p.m. Passion of the Lord

Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass

Easter Sunday: 9:30 a.m. Mass



St. Francis Xavier

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Recorded Mass; Mass will conclude with video Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament

Good Friday: 3 p.m. Recorded Passion of the Lord; 7 p.m. Recorded Stations of the Cross

Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. Recorded Mass; Mass will conclude with video Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Parishioners are welcome to drive to the church parking lot to receive a blessing with the Eucharistic Monstrance



St. Jerome, Kenner

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Bilingual; Church will be open for private prayer from 8:15 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Good Friday: 3 p.m. English Passion of the Lord; 6 p.m. Bilingual Way of the Cross; 7 p.m. Spanish Passion of the Cross

Holy Saturday: 8 p.m. Bilingual Easter Vigil Mass

Easter Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Spanish Mass; 10 a.m. English Mass; Confession from 11:15-11:45 a.m.; the church will be open from 8:30-11:45 a.m.



St. Joan of Arc, LaPlace

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass

Good Friday: 3 p.m. Passion of the Lord; 6 p.m. Way of the Cross in Riverlands Estates

Holy Saturday: 8:15 a.m. Solemn office of readings; 8 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass

Easter Sunday: 9:30 a.m. Mass



St. Joseph, Algiers (Vietnamese)

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass; after Mass there will be a livstreamed Eucharistic Adoration until 9 p.m.

Good Friday: 5 p.m. Service

Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass



St. Joseph the Worker, Marrero

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass

Good Friday: 4 p.m. Service

Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass



St. Luke the Evangelist

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass

Good Friday: 3 p.m. Solemn Service followed by an hour of Adoration

Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Masses



St. Margaret Mary

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 8:30 p.m.

Good Friday: 8:30 p.m. separate English and Spanish services

Easter Vigil: 8:30 p.m. Mass

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. English Mass; Noon Spanish Mass



St. Maria Goretti

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass

Good Friday Passion of the Lord: 3 p.m. Passion

Easter Sunday: 10:30 a.m. Mass



St. Matthew the Apostle

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m.

Good Friday: 3 p.m. Veneration of the Cross; 7 p.m. Stations of the Cross

Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass

Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. Mass; Easter Sunday Mass will be downloaded to YouTube after 1 p.m.



St. Peter, Covington

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Recorded Mass

Good Friday: 3 p.m. Recorded Passion of Our Lord

Easter Vigil: Recorded

Easter Sunday: 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Recorded Masses

Audio can be found here.



Sts. Peter & Paul, Pearl River

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass

Good Friday: 3 p.m. Liturgy of the Lord's Passion; 4 p.m. Stations of the Cross

Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. Mass



St. Philip Neri

Holy Week services will be posted online each day at 7:30 a.m.



St. Raymond-St. Leo the Great

Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. Mass



St. Rita, Harahan

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass

Good Friday: 3 p.m. Passion of the Lord

Easter Vigil: 4 p.m. Mass; 8 p.m. Blessing of Paschal Candle

Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. Mass



St. Rita, New Orleans

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass

Good Friday Passion of the Lord: 3 p.m. Service

Easter Vigil: 8 p.m. Mass

Easter Sunday: 10:30 a.m. Mass



Tulane Catholic Center

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m. Mass

Good Friday Passion of the Lord: 3 p.m. Service

Easter Sunday: 6 p.m. Mass



Transfiguration of the Lord

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 7 p.m.

Good Friday: 3 p.m. Liturgy of the Cross

Easter Sunday: 11 a.m. Mass



Visitation of Our Lord

Palm Sunday: 9 a.m. Mass; Priest distribution of palms from 10 a.m. - noon

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord's Supper: 9 a.m. prayer; 7 p.m. Mass

Good Friday: 9 a.m. prayer; Noon Chaplet of Divine Mercy; 3 p.m. Lord's Passion; 5 p.m. Confession

Holy Saturday: 9 a.m. prayer; 4 p.m. Confession; 8 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass

Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. Mass