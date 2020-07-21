Archdiocese schools expect to open for in-person class, offer distance learning option

Dr. RaeNell Houston, the superintendent of Catholic Schools, said that families concerned about a return to the classroom need to be accommodated.

NEW ORLEANS — The Archdiocese of New Orleans said its guidance for Catholic Schools is to listen to their communities of parents and students to come up with a plan for a particular school, but the option of distance learning for those uncomfortable about returning seems to be an option that all will offer.

A statement issued by Dr. RaeNell Houston, came a few hours after Orleans Parish public schools said they would not open for in-person learning when the school year reconvenes in mid to early August.

Orleans public schools will do remote learning until at least after the Labor Day holiday.

Catholic schools plan to offer options like traditional class, distance learning and a hybrid model that offers both. In addition, the schools plan to optimize social distancing, check temperatures daily, requiring face masks and staggering drop off and pick up schedules.

"It is our preference that all students be present in their school communities for face-to-face instruction and faith formation," said a statement from Dr. Houston. "However, we realize that this "traditional" school setting may not always be feasible in the midst of COVID-19.