Assisted living home livens up coronavirus restrictions with best mask contests

2020 hasn’t been an easy year for these seniors yet they are still finding a reason to smile.

RIVER RIDGE, La. — At St. Francis Villa Assisted Living in River Ridge, the emphasis is on living so that’s why the staff came up with a bit of a different way to encourage mask wearing -- a contest. Lauralee Adams, the facility’s marketing director, sent a note to the families of the residents asking them to help make their loved ones cool masks. It’s kind of taken off. Just ask 82-year-old Bette Knott.

“My mask? My daughter made for me,” said Knott. “It’s a betty-boop mask. She designed and made it for me.”

94-year-old Joyce Yrle is also getting in on the contest. She has a letter J made of jewels on her mask.

“My granddaughter made that for me,” said Yrle. “She came up with it. She thinks I am a jewel in her life.”

And then there is 83-year-old Gloria Fettet, looking ready for a tropical vacay in her mask.

“It brings up your spirits,” said Fettett. “It makes me want to participate.”

The nursing home posted the many pictures to Facebook for people to vote and there are a few favorites, like a runaway bride. Joe Horil is also getting a lot of votes. Maybe it’s the purple Crown Royal mask or maybe it’s because he is almost 100.

“Well, if a person could live to be 100 I’d say he is doing pretty good,” said Horil.

“There is one Facebook comment on there -- and one lady says ‘even through the mask I can tell she is smiling’ and that is the best part about it,” said Adams.

The voting continues until Friday. Just visit the St. Francis Villa Assisted Living Facebook page. The contest is mostly for fun but the winner will get a small prize and of course bragging rights.

